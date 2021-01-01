Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Lift-Away Vacuum - Ivory/Off White

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFin Upright Lift-Away Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll The Shark Vertex Powered Lift-Away is their most powerful vacuum. While the soft front roller pulls in particles, powerfins deliver nonstop contact to pick up more in every pass. Plus, it lets you detach the pod to go under furniture with a motorized nozzle or clean above the floor with the push of a button. What You Get Vacuum Dusting brush Pet crevice tool Self-cleaning pet power brush Instructions Manufacturer's 5-year limited warranty