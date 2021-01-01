Version Surface Pro 4Pro 5Pro 6 Docking Station Hub with 4K HDMI Port+3 Port USB 30+SDTFMicro SD Card Reader Converter Combo Adaptor for Microsoft.

Best Quality Guranteed. 6 in 1 Surface Pro Docking Station: This Surface Pro hub adapter, expand your port options into Mini DP to 4K HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 port, 1 SD Card Reader Slot, 1 TF Card Reader Slot. Matches perfectly with your Microsoft Surface Pro. Please Note: This dock do not fit surface pro 3 and surface pro 7 laptop. Fast Data Sync:3 ports USB 3.0 with high speed up to 5Gbps, transfer faster, saving plenty of your time and enjoy data transmission in seconds. This surface docking station works with U disk, hard drive disk, mouse, keyboard and other USB devices. Surface Pro HDMI Adapter: This surface docking station supports the video resolution 1080P @60Hz, up to 4K @30Hz and freely show your laptop's high-resolution display on most HDTV, monitor or projector with an HDMI port, bringing you better viewing experience. Wide compatibility: Support read TF card and SD card at the same time. Compatible with SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, TF, Micro SDX