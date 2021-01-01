VERSION] 12 Pack Stainless Steel Classic Bottle Pourers Tapered Spout - Liquor Pourers with Rubber Dust Caps

Best Quality Guranteed. Made of 18/8 stainless steel, food grade material and 100% non-rust Perfect for Pubs, Clubs, Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops, Diners and much more These liquor spouts with tapered design offer control, accuracy and the most perfectly consistent pour speed every time. When you use one of our liquor pour spouts you will experience less spillage and less mess They fit a multitude of different liquor bottles, such as snow cone syrup bottles, olive oil spouts, vinegar spouts, wine spouts, alcohol bottles, etc. Easy to remove and replace, simply hand wash in soapy water and you'll be ready to use again. Durable, Easy to Clean & Long Lasting