From spartan mosquito
VersaVu Apple iPad Pro 11Inch Signature Series 360Degree Rotating Tablet Case and Stand Slim Lightweight Smart Shell Stand Shock Proof Audio Boost.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Premium fabric/faux leather exterior with metallic accents delivers standout style Patented 360 rotation for quick-switch portrait/landscape viewing Passes military grade 4 ft. Drop testing for robust protection Adjusts in an instant to deliver virtually infinite viewing angles and comfortable typing position Boosts sound with audio-scoops that direct sound toward user