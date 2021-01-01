Versatile Vanity Sets, Large Storing Makeup Vanity Table Mirror With Lights, Drawers And Stool, Bedroom Dresser Table Writing Desk

Description:Are you still distracted with your messy dress table, badly-lighted mirror?This modern and versatile vanity set with mirror must be a best solution. This concise vanity table with 10 bulbs can light up your sight and easily blend in with your living room or bedroom decor.It can easily turned into a versatile desk by merely removing the mirror attachment. With 2 drawers design, there's plenty of room to enable you to organize your accessories, cosmetics.Drawers embellished with round knobs makes it easy to open. The vanity stool covered with soft sponge so that you will feel comfortable and not muggy in summer.Detachable cushion is designed to wash easily, which makes it more sanitary.