Florence 4C mailboxes are USPS Approved for all types of uses making them the perfect postal solution for any mail delivery application. Designed to meet and exceed the USPS STD-4C requirements for new construction and major renovations, the 4C can also be used for any private delivery application. With its high security design, expanded storage capability, and corrosion resistant aluminum construction, the Florence 4C line of mailboxes protects mail from the elements and ensures years of worry-free delivery. Florence Versatile Standard Metal Silver Speck Cluster Mount Locking Cluster Mailbox | 4C06D-09SS