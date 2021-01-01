From house of forgings
House of Forgings Versatile 44-in Satin Black Wrought Iron Classic Stair Baluster | HFSTB16.1.35-T
Model number: HFSTB16.1.35-T. This baluster can create endless combinations to match your individual style and taste. Powdercoated - Satin Black. Series: Versatile. Baluster accessories: flat shoe HFSTB16.3.19 and pitched shoe HFSTB16.3.2. Material: hollow wrought iron. House of Forgings Versatile 44-in Satin Black Wrought Iron Classic Stair Baluster | HFSTB16.1.35-T