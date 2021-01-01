From xerox
Xerox VersaLink C500/N USB & Network Ready Color Laser Print Only Printer
Xerox VersaLink C500/N USB & Network Ready Color Laser Print Only Printer.1.05GHz processor and 2GB of memory ensure speed and accuracy.Network-ready wired 1 x Gigabit LAN Ethernet and 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB host connectivity.This single-function printer focuses exclusively on printing, so it is easy to use.Meets or exceeds FIPS 140-2, ENERGY STAR qualified standards.5" color touchscreen enables easy setup and navigation.Uses 106R03880, 106R03877,106R03878 cartridges.700 sheets input capacity; types of media supported include envelopes, labels, plain paper.1-year manufacturer limited warranty.45ppm for color and black/white images with a monthly duty cycle of 120000 pages.Dimensions: 17.5"H x 16.9"W x 18.4"D.Laser printing with up to 1200 x 2400 dpi resolution ensures detailed, high-quality prints.Boost office productivity with the fast performance and superior print quality of this Xerox VersaLink color laser printer.