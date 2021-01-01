From unique loom
Unique Loom Versailles Napoleon Red 8' 0 x 11' 4 Area Rug
With the Unique Loom Versailles Collection 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug, you can provide a unique look to any environment. This rug has a stain-resistant design and features fade-resistant materials. It is designed with red elements, ideal for adding sophistication and warmth to your home. It displays a floral print, introducing botanic-inspired decor into your space. Crafted with polypropylene, it will be an extremely long-lasting choice for your room.