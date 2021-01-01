Elrene Versailles Faux Silk Blackout Window Curtain, Ivory

Room darkening and energy efficient lined rod pocket window curtain drape pleated regal solid panel. Features a special luxury pleating detail along the panel's side allowing you to choose if the pleats fall on the outside or inside of your window. A brilliant sheen, this exquisite collection dresses your room in regal splendor. Inverted pleats. Rod pocket construction fits up to 2 in. diameter rods. The curtain is lined for added room darkening and energy saving features. Machine washable. 3 valances and 2 panels required to achieve look in the lifestyle photo. Window curtain panel ins are sold individually. Valance sold separately. Color: Ivory.