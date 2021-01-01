Versailles Console Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Blue - Finish: Blue - (C900)

The Versailles Console Lamp from Robert Abbey brings high class style and a refined presence to luxury homes and offices. Deriving its name from the iconic French palace, this lamp showcases an elegant surface with the glossy lacquered body, which is broken up by modern brass accents to create an element of juxtaposition for a sophisticated statement piece. The lamp resides behind a tapered shade, and its brightness level may be adjusted using the hi-lo rotary located on the line switch. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Blue. Finish: Cobalt with Cobalt Parchment Shade