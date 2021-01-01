From brewster home fashions
Versailles 33' x 20.5" Damask Wallpaper
Advertisement
Features:Unpasted non woven materialStraight matchWashable and strippableProduct Type: RollStyle: Modern & ContemporaryPattern: FloralLife Stage: AdultTheme: Flowers & plantsTexture: SmoothColor (Color: Green Botanical): GreenColor (Color: Magenta): MagentaFinish: Semi-GlossPrimary Material: Non-WovenPrimary Material Details: Non WovenWater Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoHeat Resistant: NoMildew Resistant: NoNon-Toxic: NoPhthalate Free: NoApplication Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Paste the WallMatch Type: StraightRemoval Type: StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Wipe down with damp clothCountry of Origin: United KingdomCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoAZO Free: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Dimensions:Border Height: Border Length: Overall Length: 33Overall Width: 20.5Design Repeat: 10.5Square Footage per Unit: 56.4Overall Product Weight: 1.86Assembly:Installation Tools Needed: Measuring Tape or Ruler;Cutting Tool;Wallpaper Adhesive Paste;Adhesive Tray;Adhesive Roller or Applicator;Wallpaper SmootherWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No Color: Green Botanical