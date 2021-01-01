South Shore Versa Nightstand with Charging Station and Drawers, Multiple Finishes

Functional And Charming Charging Station: Never have to see stray charging or power cords in your room again! Over half the top of this nightstand slides out, allowing you access to your devices and power source without have to remove your items on top. Under the lower sliding piece are a fixed shelf and power bar, so devices can be plugged in with the cords hidden inside the furniture. The nightstand also features easy cord management, as wires pass through the designated hole in the back.Where Function Meets Style: This nightstand features innovative design to camouflage your modern devices while providing functional storage. Your belongings and electronics are easily accessible with the metal drawer slides, allowing you to quietly access your things while not disturbing your partner. You can store any bedside accessories like books, magazines, or pajamas in the two drawers and all your electronic devices on top. This rustic design with straight metal handles doesn't make you compromise your high tech lifestyle.All our products meets or exceeds North American safety standards and our packaging are tested and certified to reduce the risk of damage during shipment. This item is shipped in 1 box, make sure to have a friend with you. Assembly is required by 2 adults and tools are not included. This product is made in North America with laminated particleboard. Accessories not included.