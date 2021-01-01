Verrill Light Gray Rug

This trendy native tribal pattern has been translated into an ultra-soft shag area rug with boho charm. The polyester and polypropylene yarn feels plush underfoot. An artisan addition decorating style. Jute backing offers durability and the fibers are naturally stain-resistant to keep it looking fresh for many years to come. Vacuum on highest pile setting to remove debris, taking care not to catch the edges in the beater bar. Spot clean when necessary with mild detergent and water. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 2'11''