Décor Direct VERONA Modern Casual Geometric Area Rug 2' 3" X 7' 6" Grey

Add a finishing touch to your decor with the Verona area rug from Decor Direct, featuring a casual geometric with a classic palette of neutrals with ivory and cool grays that still feel current with the addition of mink brown and warm caramel. Simple geometrics, graphic textures, and globally-inspired patterns. This modern rug measures 2' 3" X 7' 6", to perfectly fit in any room in your home. This area rug is a machine-woven of 100% polyester fabric, that is durable to withstand the rigors of daily use. This versatile will add a wonderful texture to your flooring and a finishing touch to your home décor. The unique design and quality construction make this rug a great choice to use in high traffic areas such as entryways, kitchen or in patio.