Verona Loveseat Blue - Dorel Living

Classic lines and contemporary design make the Dorel Living Verona Loveseat a timeless piece for living rooms and seating areas. This small spaces loveseat is the perfect blend of form and function with ergonomic seating and generous padding. The sinuous spring foundation and pocket coil seat cushions combine to offer ideal comfort with no compromise to style. Upholstered in a soft linen fabric that is easy to maintain, this loveseat achieves a clean and simple silhouette and will work well with any home decor. Part of the Verona collection, the Dorel Living Verona Loveseat will compliment your home with comfort and style. Color: Blue. Pattern: Solid.