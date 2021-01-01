Delta Vero Roman Tub Trim with Hand Shower, Chrome

Complete your bath with a beautifully designed Delta roman tub faucet, meticulously crafted to turn heads and enhance your experience. The included hand shower makes this a versatile addition to your bath, perfect for rinsing off, washing loved ones and pets or keeping your tub clean. Chrome has rapidly become one of the most popular finishes across dÃ©cor styles in the bath thanks to its stunning gloss and innate versatility. Paired with crisp lines and bright whites, it creates a bold, modern contrast, but it works equally well with vintage styles and traditional spaces to convey a hint of nostalgia. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty.