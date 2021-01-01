Manhattan Comfort Vernon 62.99 in. Rustic Brown and Black Floating Entertainment Center Fits TV's up to 55 in. with Cable Management

Center your living space and become the entertainer you've always wanted to be, with the Vernon floating entertainment center that lets you host friends and family for the ultimate movie night. Concealed and open storage help tuck away or display media accessories, games, albums, books and more. A smooth top offers space for snacks and drinks, while ensuring your TV is always center stage and no remote ever gets lost. Prop framed photos or a fresh plant up top to personalize and brighten your space. Color: Rustic Brown and Black.