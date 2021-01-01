Vern Yip Bamboo Lattice Bath Towel Natural - SKL Home

Bamboo Lattice is part of the Vern Yip by SKL Home Collection. This collaboration with famed interior designer, Vern Yip, and SKL Home, brings a modern twist to traditional patterns, mixing fashion and function. With bamboo having a great economical and cultural significance in many parts of Eastern and Southern Asia, this collection carries an ornate, Asian influence but in a more modern approach. This plush terry bath towel has a beautiful jacquard pattern representative of bamboo lattice and thin striped tan trim. Shop the coordinating Bamboo Lattice collection to complete the look. SKL Home brings personality, fun and flair to the most intimate spaces in your home with products ranging from bath accessories and shower curtains, to towels, curtains and beyond. Whether your style is upbeat and modern, or classic and cozy, SKL Home provides a look to compliment almost any décor. Combining 40+ years’ experience, global design inspiration and premium fabrications, SKL Home continues to lead the way in home accessories. Pattern: Solid.