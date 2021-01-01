'Vermont Summer VII' Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:100% Anti-shrink pine wood bars and Epson anti-fade ultra chrome inks100% Hand-made and inspected in the U.S.A60 Day warrantyCotton CanvasMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Green/BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Color BakeryStyle: Farmhouse / CountryOrientation: VerticalPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedSeason: FallHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Vermont Summer VIIEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: UnframedSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 0.75" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 60" H x 20" W x 0.75" D): 60Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 60" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 0.75" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 60" H x 20" W x 0.75" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 60" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 60" H x 20" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 60" H x 20" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Indivi