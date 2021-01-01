BEYAN Vermont Leatherette Living Room Set, Black Sofas

Luxuriously define your living room with this beautiful convertible living room set. Featuring a sleek storage space underneath for your living essentials and a convertible design that easily folds out into a bed. This living room set will add comfort, style and Functionality to any room in the house The Sleeper Sofa measures 84" L in. X 29" W in. X 33" H in. , Weighs approx. 130 lbs. Requires assembly. The Sleeper Loveseat measures 62" L in. X 29" W in. X 33" H in. , Weighs approx. 130 lbs. Requires assembly. Constructed with high-quality durable upholstery leatherette and a manufactured wood frame for durability and strength. When converted into the Sleeper position,The sofa bed measures 72" X 39". The loveseat bed measures 50" x 39".