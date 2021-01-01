Veris Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Metallics - Finish: White - (06-260-34W-35P1)

Constructed with 2 offset layers of hand-rolled Metal petals, the Veris Pendant Light by Cerno is both a reliable source of light and contemporary work of art. An inner layer adds to the light's ambiance, reflecting a warm glow from behind a sleek Aluminum shade. Its shape is also stunning, adding plenty of dimension and modern elegance to its surroundings. Highly versatile, this pendant is suspended from a cord that is customizable with a drop length that adjusts from 6 to 96 inches in length. This piece installs with a hardwire and can be activated with a light switch. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Metallics. Finish: Gloss White