Coordinate indoor and outdoor spaces with pretty and practical area rugs from the Veranda collection in designs from mod florals to traditional classics. Power loomed of enhanced polypropylene for easy care whether used on you patio or family room floors, the large loop texture and soft hand of Veranda rugs belie their superb resistance to wear and weather. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Turquoise/Blue.