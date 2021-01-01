From daltile
Daltile Veranda Patina 20 in. x 20 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (15.51 sq. ft. / case)
Recommended for high-traffic areas and heavy-duty applications, the dal-tile veranda 20 in. x 20 in. Patina porcelain floor and wall tile features an unglazed surface that provides resistance to skidding and abrasion. This versatile tile is a great way to beautify your kitchen counter or backsplash installation. The product offers a moderately varying shade and a color that complements many decorating styles.