From safavieh
Safavieh Veranda Michiko 3 x 5 Cream/Aqua Outdoor Floral/Botanical Coastal Throw Rug Polyester | VER080-0612-3
Advertisement
Veranda Indoor Outdoor Rugs harmonize decorative beauty with all-weather sensibilities in outdoor living spaces. Featuring decor-smart designs and machine-loomed using enhanced polypropylene yarns for easy-care, Veranda rugs are the perfect complement to outdoor decor. Veranda rugs are resistant to weather, wear, stains, mold, mildew and fading from the sun. Safavieh Veranda Michiko 3 x 5 Cream/Aqua Outdoor Floral/Botanical Coastal Throw Rug Polyester | VER080-0612-3