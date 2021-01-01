Tayse Rugs Veranda Indigo 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. 3 in. Outdoor Area Rug, Blue

This traditional medallion design has been updated for indoor outdoor versatility. The subtle background color allows the pattern to pop and add refinement to any decor. Perfect for an indoor mudroom, entryway, hallway, family room, kids room, basement, or anywhere you are looking for a durable and appealing solution. Machine made, power loomed of 100% polypropylene to stay fresh outdoors on a patio, porch, sunroom, portico, pavilion or deck. Clean with mild detergent and hose with water. Do not bleach. Color: Indigo.