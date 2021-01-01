Classic Accessories Veranda Chimenea Cover, Pebble/Earth/Bark

A customer favorite for its fashionable design, durability and extensive collection of matching products, the Veranda line features our heavyweight Gardelle™ woven polyester fabric and special water-repellent and resistant undercoating. When you buy a Classic Accessories grill or patio furniture cover you are not just getting a cover; you’re also purchasing peace of mind. Not only will your grill and patio furniture be protected from the elements, but you’ll be protected with the easiest warranty in the industry. If your product fails within the warranty period, look for us online and take advantage of our Hassle-Free warranty program supported by our US-based customer service team. Color: Pebble/Earth/Bark.