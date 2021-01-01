From weave & wander
Veran Geometric Ornamental Rug, Wheat Beige/Ivory, 8ft x 10ft Area Rug
Advertisement
Hand-tufted in a premium pure wool pile this dynamic collection features enchanting abstract geometric and ornamental motifs in effortless color palettes that are easy to decorate with and approachable. The inherently stain-Resistsant nature of the wool pile offers added durability needed for high-traffic areas of a home making these designs both the functional and stylish choice for contemporary transitional and traditional home decor styles.