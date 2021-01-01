Veradek 2-Panel Privacy Screen Set, Parilla

Privacy has never looked so good! Transform your backyard or deck with an outdoor two-panel privacy screen set. The unique grill design of this panel provides 65% privacy. Use a set to hide an unsightly view, to block unwanted direct sunlight, create privacy or to frame an outdoor room. This screen is made from 1-1/2 mm laser cut steel designed to resist corrosion through all seasons. Solid, yet lightweight, the black galvanized steel screen is protected by a strong, scratch-resistant powder coating that is treated with UV inhibitors to minimize fading. The Corten steel screens are shipped in their raw steel state, gradually developing a rich rust patina finish over time. Each 2 Panel Privacy Screen Set includes: two screen panels, two stand feet, two long stand riser bars, and all hardware for quick and easy setup.