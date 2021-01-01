From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Verada 54-in Brushed Nickel LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) Walnut | P2558-0930K
Advertisement
This five-blade 52-in Verada ceiling fan combines a frosted linen glass shade with a 17W LED source. Verada features a dual mount system and a three-speed pull chain fan switch, as well as an on/off pull chain switch to operate the light. LED light kit features a 3000K color temperature. Can be used to comply with California Title 20. Can be used to comply with 2016 Title 24 JA8. Progress Lighting Verada 54-in Brushed Nickel LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) Walnut | P2558-0930K