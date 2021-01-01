From safavieh
Vera End Table - Gold / Mirror - Safavieh
Advertisement
Elliptical metalwork makes this sophisticated end table a conversation piece and an open, airy addition to transitional living rooms. Crafted of forged iron with lustrous antique gold leaf finish, its clear glass top is ready for drinks and adornments. Each end table is uniquely crafted by hand artisans. The lightweight but sturdy build of this table can hold up to twenty pounds. The Vera end table is the perfect choice for Glam, Mid-Century, Modern or Transitional style areas.