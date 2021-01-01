From classic accessories
Classic Accessories Vera Bradley 100 in. L x 70 in. W x 25 in. H Gray General Purpose/Conversation Set Cover
When the skies aren't so blue, protect your patio furniture with this reliable cover. Water-resistant fabrics ensure your outdoor space will look oh-so welcoming for those sunnier days ahead. and when those sunny days are just a little too hot for your furniture to handle, you're covered there too. Plus, with our no-hassle warranty program, even your covers are covered. Color: Gray.