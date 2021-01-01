Verbatim, VER70061, 32GB Store 'n' Flip USB Flash Drive - 2pk - Blue, Mint, 2 / Pack, Blue,Mint

Giving you reliable data storage in a fun flip design, the Store 'n' Flip USB drive is the ideal data storage solution at home or on-the-go. It gives you the ability to capture all your data in one small, convenient location and move that information with you throughout the day whether you're at home or at the office. Unique flip of these 32GB drive design allows you to easily plug in and then flip around to protect the USB connector and your data with no cap to lose. Verbatim 32GB Store 'n' Flip USB Flash Drive - 2pk - Blue, Mint, Blue, Mint, 2 / Pack (Quantity)