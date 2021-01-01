VITO VER006CMining Dedicated Riser USB 3.0 PCI-e Express 1X to 16X Riser Card Extender Adapter Monero BTC ETH BTC Mining Led Light

Smart VER006C high-performance PCI Express expander can expand the motherboard PCIE X1 slot to PCIE X16 slot. It will provide safe and reliable connections with more PCIE X16 graphics cards. Mainly used for Ethereum mining machine or GPU mining machine. Designed with 3 high-performance solid capacitors, 1 voltage transformer and 1 inductor to ensure stable voltage and current supply. The built-in circuit protection device keeps away from overcurrent, overheating and overvoltage. The package has a 23.6 inch (about 59.9 cm) USB 3.0 extension cable for flexible connection to the graphics card. Equipped with a 15-pin SATA to Molex 6-pin power cable to provide enough current for miners to equip GPUs. Simply extend the PCI Express X1 slot from the motherboard to the PCI Express X16 slot for heavy-duty GPUs. The PCI Express X16 slot adds a fixing buckle to ensure a stable GPU connection. An excellent choice for mining machines.