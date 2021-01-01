Vanguard VEO 2 PRO 233CV Carbon Fiber Tripod with Video Panhead

Advertisement
Ultra-smooth 2-way video pan head with quick release plate, back-up safety lock, and sturdy long pan handle Lightweight carbon fiber legs adjust to 20°, 45° and 80° degree angles. Twist leg locks Advanced camera vibration and shock control. QS-66 quick release plate Kit includes: low angle adaptor, 2 Allen wrenches, 3/8'' screw adaptor, spiked feet and carrying bag Tripod Specifications: 23mm, 3 Section Carbon Fiber Legs, Folded height: 22. 8", Extended height: 57. 5", Weight: 3. 3 pounds, Max. load capacity: 8. 8 pounds