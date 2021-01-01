From vanguard
Vanguard VEO 2 PRO 233AO Aluminum Tripod with Panhead
360° degree 2-way pan head with quick release plate, back-up safety lock, and bubble level. Simply twist the handle to release/lock the smooth 2-way movement Legs adjust to 20°, 45° and 80° degree angles. Quick flip leg locks Advanced camera vibration and shock control. QS-61P quick release plate. Ideal for use with spotting scope or camera Kit includes: low angle adaptor, 2 Allen wrenches, 3/8'' screw adaptor, spiked feet and carrying bag Tripod Specifications: 23 mm, 3 section aluminum legs. Folded height: 22". Extended height: 57. 5". Weight: 3. 7 pounds. Max. load capacity: 8. 8 pounds