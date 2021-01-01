From allied brass

Venus Wall Mounted Double Post Tissue Holder with Twist Detail

A fabulous contemporary design and solid brass materials incorporated into a bathroom, help create a warm pleasing setting. Sometimes accessories give's you relaxation and tranquility for the body and soul. When you get up in the morning and surround to be a bath that reflects your personal style. These Allied Brass Collection Toilet Tissue Holder's made by finest solid brass with competitive price and guaranteed to fulfill your every dream. Finish: Polished Nickel

