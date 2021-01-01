From safavieh

Safavieh Venus Raquelina Shag 5 x 8 Ivory/Dark Gray Indoor Stripe Area Rug in Off-White | VNS604B-5

$103.38
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

It's retro, it's glam, it's country-chic and contemporary...It's the look that's always in fashion - Safavieh Shag Rugs. Safavieh offers the largest selection of luxurious shag rugs with styles and colors to suit any decor. The shag rug collection is easy-care and easy-clean for long lasting texture. Safavieh Venus Raquelina Shag 5 x 8 Ivory/Dark Gray Indoor Stripe Area Rug in Off-White | VNS604B-5

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com