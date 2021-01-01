Allied Brass Venus 18 in. L x 2 in. H x 5 in. W Clear Glass Bathroom Shelf in Satin Brass

Utilize your bathroom space with the assistance of the Allied Brass Venus Collection Glass Bathroom Shelf. This shelf has a glass build, which allows more light to pass through, brightening your bathroom. It has a brass fixture, which will efficiently tolerate common wear and tear. Its fixture has a satin brass finish, bringing out its earthy hues to give it a flawless golden tone. It has concealed screws and includes fitting hardware, giving you all the necessary items required for setup. This shelf features a corrosion-resistant design, meaning it will be able to tolerate damp environments.