Greenington Ventura Light Brown Wood California King Bed, Amber

The quiet elegance of the Ventura bed is all about celebrating the beautiful grain of solid Amber bamboo. The modern style and simple clean lines of the Ventura platform bed show off the rich variety of Amber's colors. The expert construction features a craftsman-built frame in solid sustainable bamboo, and the smooth detail where the headboard and footboard meet the frame is especially stunning. If you've been looking for a modern and elegant bed, this is the one. Sustainable and earth friendly, Amber is not a surface stain, the color is the result of an innovative new process using earth friendly heat and steam, to entirely transform the solid bamboo material into Amber's deep color. The Ventura platform bed is designed for use with a mattress only, which is supported with a solid bamboo European slat system, eliminating the need for a box spring, and providing constant ventilation for your mattress. Available in Queen, Eastern King, and California King sizes. Discover the expert craftsmanship packed into each piece of Greenington bamboo furniture. Greenington furniture is made using an earth friendly, renewable resource harvested from fully sustainable and rapidly growing forests.