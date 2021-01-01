Greenington Ventura 4-Drawer Amber Dresser 27.95 in. x 73.5 in. x 18 in.

The quiet elegance of the Ventura four drawer double dresser is all about celebrating the beautiful grain of solid Amber bamboo. The modern style and simple clean lines of the double dresser show off the rich variety of Amber's colors and feature a craftsman-built frame made from solid bamboo, resting on legs that lift the chest up off the floor. 4-wide solid bamboo drawers display expanses of rich bamboo grain uninterrupted by hardware, with each drawer beautifully finished inside and out. Each drawer is built using English dovetail joinery and sit on under-mounted, soft-close glides for easy opening and closing. Sustainable and earth friendly, Amber is not a surface stain, the color is the result of an innovative new process using earth friendly heat and steam, to entirely transform the solid bamboo material into Amber's deep color. Each Ventura double dresser is beautifully finished on all four sides and ships professionally assembled. Discover the expert craftsmanship packed into each-Piece of Greenington bamboo furniture. Greenington furniture is made using an earth friendly, renewable resource harvested from fully sustainable and rapidly growing forests.