VENTION DVI HD Cable DVI 24+1 Male to Male Extension Cable Digital HD Signal for Laptop Projector TV 1.5m/4.92ft

2K Clear Resolution. Support 2560*1600 resolution. It presents you vivid andclear picture. It has magnet ring that effectively resist EMI and RFI magnet interference. Noflash screen will occur. SR tail reinforce design makes it durable and robust to use and not easy to bebroken even in narrow space. Signal booster allow it to have 30m/98.43ft long-distance transmission. Premium quality makes it an excellent product. Dual aluminium foil, metalbraided and PVC shielding layer make stable transmission. Applicable for many devices, including laptop, display card, blue-ray machine, projector and TV.