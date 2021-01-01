From amazon basics
Amazon Basics Ventilated Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress - Firm Feel - 5 inch, Full
Full-size 5-inch firm-feel memory-foam mattress offers exceptional support and plush comfort for a more restful night's sleep 4 inches of high-density conventional foam for a firm feel, plus 1 inch of ventilated cooling gel-infused memory foam, which helps regulate temperature and conforms to the body CertiPUR-US certified foam for safety and peace of mind Outer cover made of 100% polyester; inner cover made of 100% cotton; stuffing made of 100% polyurethane Vacuum-sealed for convenient delivery; allow up to 72 hours for mattress to fully expand; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty