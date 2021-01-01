Venster Square Accent Mirror

Looking for an upgrade on your wall decor? The Square Venster accent mirror offers useful reflection, and can help make your space feel larger, while adding a decorative touch to your room's aesthetic. This geometrically inspired mirror features a metal frame and glossy glass surface, and is a great option for any room looking for a clean linear touch. Hung on a blue leather strap from the accompanied hardware, it also delivers warm-metal appeal with its Nickel finish for an en vogue touch, perfect for varying vibes and ensembles. Finish: Nickel