Noble House Vensel Fabric Upholstered Armchair, Taupe
Enjoy your latest read or add sophisticated seating to your living room ensemble with an armchair of outstanding style. Featuring a sleek contemporary style that includes clean lines, beautiful upholstery, and track arms, our armchair offers your decor a stunning upgrade that will surely become a conversation piece. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down with a good book or just need a place to curl up and relax, this chair brings you the best in comfort and design for you to enjoy.CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring track arms, beautiful upholstery, and tapered legs, our armchair offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality.UPHOLSTERED: Our armchair is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush seating for extra comfort.RUBBERWOOD LEGS: Our environmentally-friendly wood not only offers plenty of durability, but it also gives this piece a beautiful natural-grain look. Combined with a gorgeous finish, this wood will truly stand out in any room.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This armchair is 25.50" W x 25.75" D x 34.25" H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this armchair. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.