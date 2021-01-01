Nourison Venosa Blue/Ivory 5 ft. x 7 ft. Diamond Contemporary Area Rug

Subtle and sophisticated, the Venosa Collection is the perfect finishing touch to pull a contemporary, modern, or eclectic room together. These medium pile, hand-tufted area rugs have a plush texture and serged edge finish for a clean, contemporary look. The borderless, all-over, geometric design gives a fresh, lively spin to classic lattice pattern with open, airy diamonds. These low-shed, easy-care, latex-free rugs are made of all-natural fibers, including rayon, jute, and pure cotton backing. Choose a Venosa area rug in a soft and versatile neutral tone to complement your living room, dining room, family room, playroom, foyer, or home office. Classic meets contemporary in this hand-tufted Venosa area rug enlivened by an open and airy diamond lattice pattern. The soft, medium pile is an all-natural fiber blend of rayon and jute with cotton backing. This low-shed, easy-care rug with serged edge adds a touch of finesse to modern, transitional, or eclectic decor. Color: Blue/Ivory.