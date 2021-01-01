Venini Double Wall Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Polished Nickel - Finish: Polished Nickel - (CHD 2621PN-L)

A luminous glow complemented by a luxurious aesthetic, the Venini Double Wall Light by Visual Comfort instills warmth and sophistication in any space. Its slender support arms arch upward from the rectangle wall plate and toward a gorgeous linen shade, while each available finish offers its own lustrous sheen to complement the overall upscale vibe. This fixture's beauty and soft illumination is perfectly suited to a master suite bedroom or entranceway. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Color: Polished Nickel. Finish: Polished Nickel