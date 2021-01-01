From safavieh
Safavieh Venice Shag Pearl 8 ft. x 8 ft. Round Area Rug, White
Advertisement
Give modern home décor a taste of luxurious European living with this plush champagne shag carpet from Safavieh’s Venice Shag Collection. The deep, flowing pile of this shag is made using a blend of plush and long, fine yarns that suggest convey a sense of soothing motion in room decor. Ideally styled for clean-lined metro-mod or rustic décor. Hand-tufted of durable synthetic threads, this is an easy-care, elegantly styled shag that will keeps its wonderful look and feel. Color: Pearl.