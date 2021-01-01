From corsair

CORSAIR Vengeance RGB RT 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 4000 (PC4 32000) AMD Optimized Desktop Memory Model CMN32GX4M2Z4000C18

$259.99 on sale
($300.00 save 13%)
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR4 4000 (PC4 32000) Timing 18-22-22-42 CAS Latency 18 Voltage 1.35V AMD Optimized

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com