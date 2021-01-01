Venezia Fireclay Reversible 36" L x 18" W Double Basin Farmhouse Kitchen Sink

This sink offers two elegant fronts for you to choose from and multiple installation options that will enhance any style of kitchen, whether your decor is modern or traditional. Our sinks are each individually hand-made and will have slight variations in dimensions from one sink to another. Products are inspired by vintage farmhouse sinks that create a distinctively clean look. With extra-deep basins, their timeless look will enhance any kitchen. Both beautiful and sturdy, our sinks are capable of being fired at extremely high temperatures (over 2200Â° Fahrenheit), making them lustrous with a resilient shock-resistant surface that will withstand heavy use over time. This sink uses a standard 3 1/2" drain and requires an extended flange when using a disposer. This sinks are harder to damage, but in the event that you do, they are solid white throughout and are also repairable.